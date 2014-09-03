Eno to Develop Interactive Programming for Gannett, Debmar-Mercury Partnership

Stephanie Eno has been named VP, development, overseeing the creative development partnership between Gannett Broadcasting and Debmar-Mercury, said Dave Lougee, president of Gannett Broadcasting and Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein, co-presidents of Debmar-Mercury, on Wednesday.

In her new position, Eno will be tasked with identifying and developing interactive projects that will be produced, tested and ultimately syndicated nationally.

“Working together with the Debmar-Mercury team, we are well positioned to create innovative, truly interactive, quality first-run programming that can meet the needs of our stations across dayparts well into the future,” Lougee said in a statement.

“Stephanie’s diverse industry background in – and vast knowledge of – reality programming, development, physical production and the digital space makes her the ideal candidate to create the type of integrated programming we seek,” said Marcus and Bernstein, also in a statement. “She has earned a reputation as a highly creative collaborator who we believe can effectively execute on the vision we share with our great partners at Gannett.”

Eno, who will work from Debmar-Mercury’s Santa Monica offices, comes to the partnership from TLC, where she served as executive producer and senior director of programming from 2011-14. Prior to that, she was TLC’s director of programming for four years. While at TLC, Eno oversaw the production of current and new series, specials and events, including most of TLC’s wedding programming. She also identified and executed opportunities to develop digital content, with the intention of creating deeper connections for the network’s audience.

Prior to joining TLC, Eno was director of current series at Style, where she worked on such series as How Do I Look? Whose Wedding It It Anyway? and The Look for Less, while concurrently managing content partnerships. Before coming to Style, Eno was VP of programming and production at Fine Living Network in 2005, joining that network as a programming manager in 2001.