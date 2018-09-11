Exclusive: Endemol Shine North America Developing First-Run Shows With Essence, Angie Martinez

Endemol Shine North America (ESNA) is poised to take a more active role in producing for first-run syndication, as well as other platforms. The production company has signed a development deal with Essence Communications, publisher of Essence Magazine and producer of the annual Essence Festival. It’s also working with New York drive-time radio deejay Angie Martinez on developing a first-run talk show, ESNA said Tuesday.

“When I first heard about the potential to partner with Essence, I nearly jumped out of my seat. I knew immediately it would be the perfect fit for daytime,” said Michael Weinberg, executive vice president, syndication, Endemol Shine North America. “For nearly 50 years, African-American women have turned to Essence for advice, representation and inspiration. Today, this beloved brand is more vibrant, more relevant and more necessary than ever. Expanding Essence into daytime television is a tremendous opportunity."

The deal has just been signed and no talent is yet attached, but the partners are working on a strip that would target topics such as beauty, style, family, career and community empowerment.

“Joining forces with Endemol Shine to develop a daytime television program is an incredibly exciting prospect for Essence, as we eagerly focus on growing our original content offerings across platforms,” said Michelle Ebanks, president of Essence Communications, in a statement. “Essence engages an extraordinarily passionate, multi-generational audience of women, who are uniquely acknowledged and celebrated through our storytelling. Creating a new daytime show that informs and inspires underscores our mission to serve Black women deeply.”

ESNA first signed Martinez to a deal earlier this year, but the partners have recently decided to develop a talk show for first-run syndication. Martinez’ weekday radio program, The Angie Martinez Show, airs on New York’s Power 105.1 and Miami’s The Beat 103.5 and is also available across iHeartMedia’s platforms.

In May 2016, Martinez released her memoir, My Voice, which was published by Celebra Penguin Random House and became a New York Times bestseller.

Both programs are being developed with Raymond Garcia, formerly publisher and founder of Celebra at Penguin Random House, and his Major TV production company.

Endemol Shine North America, which is half owned by 21st Century Fox and half owned by Apollo Global Management, also produces entertainment news strip Page Six TV, which airs on the Fox-owned stations and other stations across the country. In the unscripted arena, ESNA produces shows such as CBS’ Big Brother, Paramount Network’s Ink Master, Fox’s MasterChef, History’s Swamp People and Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta, among others.