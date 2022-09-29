End of the Road for 'Bridge and Tunnel'

The Edward Burns dramedy Bridge and Tunnel will not see season three on Epix. Season two premiered in July.

Burns stars, along with Sam Vartholomeos, Caitlin Stasey and Gigi Zumbado. Season two had six episodes. Season one had a half dozen too.

The show is set in the Long Island suburbs outside New York City. Season two began in the summer of 1981, and found the twentysomething gang with one foot in Manhattan.

Burns directs the series, and executive produces with Aaron Lubin and Lori Keith Douglas. Variety previously reported the show's cancellation.

Bridge and Tunnel offers viewers an '80s vibe. “We look back at a more simple time,” Burns told B+C before the series premiere. “We weren’t tethered to our phones and maybe we talked to each other a little more.”

Starting in January, Epix will be known as MGM Plus. ■