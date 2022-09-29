End of the Road for 'Bridge and Tunnel'
Edward Burns show about ‘80s Long Island won’t see season three on Epix
The Edward Burns dramedy Bridge and Tunnel will not see season three on Epix. Season two premiered in July.
Burns stars, along with Sam Vartholomeos, Caitlin Stasey and Gigi Zumbado. Season two had six episodes. Season one had a half dozen too.
The show is set in the Long Island suburbs outside New York City. Season two began in the summer of 1981, and found the twentysomething gang with one foot in Manhattan.
Burns directs the series, and executive produces with Aaron Lubin and Lori Keith Douglas. Variety previously reported the show's cancellation.
Bridge and Tunnel offers viewers an '80s vibe. “We look back at a more simple time,” Burns told B+C before the series premiere. “We weren’t tethered to our phones and maybe we talked to each other a little more.”
Starting in January, Epix will be known as MGM Plus. ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
