Edward Burns Dramedy ‘Bridge and Tunnel’ to Return on Epix

Bridge and Tunnel, a series written, directed and produced by Edward Burns, will return for season two on Epix. Production on the show will start in the fall in New York, and a 2022 premiere is planned.

Burns, who starred in Saving Private Ryan, is in the cast as well.

Set in the early 1980s, Bridge and Tunnel revolves around a group of recent college grads setting out to pursue their dreams in Manhattan while still clinging to the familiarity of their working-class Long Island hometown.

A mix of comedy and drama, the project came to be when Burns was having dinner with Epix president Michael Wright. The pair lamented the “terrible state of the world,” Burns told B+C earlier this year, and thought about a series looking at a happier time. “We both thought it would be great to create a show that put a smile on your face,” said Burns.

The cast includes Sam Vartholomeos, Caitlin Stasey, Gigi Zumbado, JanLuis Castellanos, Brian Muller and Isabella Farrell.

Executive producing alongside Burns are Aaron Lubin and Lori Keith Douglas.

Bridge and Tunnel is produced by Epix Studios and is internationally distributed by MGM.

Burns’ films include The Brothers McMullen, She’s the One and Sidewalks of New York. His latest is Beneath the Blue Suburban Skies. He wrote, directed, produced and starred in the TNT cop drama Public Morals.