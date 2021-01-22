Edward Burns Series ‘Bridge and Tunnel’ Premieres on Epix Jan. 24

Bridge and Tunnel, a dramedy from Edward Burns, begins on Epix Jan. 24. Burns wrote, directed and produced the series, and is in the cast as well. There are six half-hour episodes.

Bridge and Tunnel is set in 1980 on Long Island, as a group of recent college grads thinks about future plans in Manhattan.

Sam Vartholomeos, Caitlin Stasey, Gigi Zumbado, JanLuis Castellanos, Brian Muller and Isabella Farrell are in the cast. Burns plays Artie, a house painter and father.

He executive produces along with Aaron Lubin and Lori Keith Douglas.

Burns’ film work includes The Brothers McMullen, Saving Private Ryan and A Sound of Thunder. He wrote, produced, directed and starred in the series Public Morals on TNT.

The idea for Bridge and Tunnel came from a meeting between Burns and Epix President Michael Wright. The two discussed “the terrible state of the world,” Burns told B+C. “We both thought it would be great to create a show that put a smile on your face.”