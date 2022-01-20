‘Ellen’s Game of Games’ Done After Four Seasons

Ellen’s Game of Games, hosted by Ellen DeGeneres, will not see a fifth season on NBC. The fourth season began in October.

The primetime game show featured games such as “Blindfolded Musical Chairs”, “You Bet Your Wife” and “Name Dropper.”

Stephen "tWitch" Boss is the show’s announcer.

Ellen’s Game of Games is executive produced by Ellen DeGeneres, Kevin Leman, Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner, Derek Westervelt, Daniel Norris, Noah Bonnett, Vance DeGeneres and Jeff Kleeman.

DeGeneres also hosts daytime program The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which is in its 17th season.

Ellen’s Game of Games is produced by Warner Horizon Unscripted Television and A Very Good Production in association with Telepictures. ■