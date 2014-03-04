'Ellen,' 'Live' On Post-Oscars Ratings Highs

Two top talkers hit record ratings with their post-Oscars shows.

Warner Bros.’ Ellen, starring Oscars host Ellen Degeneres, scored its best ratings in its history, hitting a 4.8 rating/11 share household average in the weighted metered markets, according to Nielsen Media Research. The show’s previous high was a 3.8. Ellen also hit highs among women 25-54 with a 2.7/13, and women 18-49 with a 2.1/11.

Disney/ABC’s Live With Kelly and Michael hit its highest ratings in more than two years with its live after-Oscars show that aired from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Monday, March 4. The live post-Oscars telecast, which is in its third year now, beat Ellen with its 4.9/14 in households, up 63% from its March 2013 average. Among the show’s key demographic of women 25-54, Live notched a 2.5/14, up 67% from last March.

Kelly and Michael’s after-Oscars party also was up compared to the same show last year, jumping 26% in households from last year’s 3.9/13 and 25% in the demo from last year’s 2.0/14.

Those are the highest numbers for Live, which is typically the second-ranked talk show, since Regis Philbin’s farewell in November 2011. Live also won its time period in households and women 25-54 in the top five markets: New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia and Dallas.