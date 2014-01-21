Ellen Goes to China

Warner Bros. Worldwide Television Distribution has inked a deal for The Ellen DeGeneres Show to be carried on Sohu Video, a major online video service provider in China.

The studio is billing the agreement as the first U.S. daily talk show to be carried in China.

Episodes of Ellen will be subtitled in Chinese and delivered to the market within 48 hours of the U.S. broadcast. The episodes will be available for viewers on demand.

“Sohu offers Chinese Internet users a diversified portfolio of top-quality content, with a wide coverage of hot TV dramas, animation and now U.S. talk shows,” said Dr. Charles Zhang, chairman and CEO of Sohu.com in a statement. “The Ellen DeGeneres Show is one of the most well-known talk shows in the U.S., and we believe it could also have strong appeal and relevance with the Chinese audience.”

"We are thrilled that Ellen will now be seen in China and is the first U.S. talk show available there,” added Jeffrey R. Schlesinger, president, Warner Bros. Worldwide Television Distribution.