'Ellen' Cleared in 99% of U.S. for 2011

Warner Bros. Domestic

Television Distribution (WBDTD) has cleared syndication standout The Ellen DeGeneres Show on stations

covering 99% of the country for 2011-2012, and has renewed it in over 85% of

the country for 2012-2013.

ABC, CBS and NBC

affiliates make up 95% of the 2011 clearances.

In addition to

renewing Ellen with NBC Local Media's

10 owned stations, WBDTD has sold the show to Hearst Television (13 stations),

Gannett (12) and select local outlets belonging to Scripps, Belo, Local TV,

Media General, Raycom and Cox, among other groups.

WBDTD President Ken Werner said he was "extremely gratified" by

stations' enthusiasm for Ellen.

"Stations and viewers alike have identified â€˜Ellen' as a unique and compelling

program that is poised to become the dominant early fringe talk franchise for

women for years to come," he said.

Ellen has been cleared in early fringe time periods for

2011-2012 in 18 of the top 20 markets and 88 of the top 100.