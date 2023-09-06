‘Elemental’ Comes to Disney Plus September 13

Movie Elemental premieres on Disney Plus September 13. The Disney and Pixar film is directed by Peter Sohn and examines whether fire and water can ever commingle.

Set in Element City, where Fire-, Water-, Earth- and Air-residents live together, the animated movie introduces fiery Ember Lumen (voiced by Leah Lewis), whose friendship with fun and sappy Wade Ripple (Mamoudou Athie) challenges her beliefs about the world they live in.

Elemental arrived in theaters in June. The film earned $480 million in global box office.

Wendi McLendon-Covey and Catherine O’Hara are also in the voice cast.

A New York Times review said, “The latest movie from Disney/Pixar tucks a romantic comedy inside a high-concept premise. It’s smoldering and splashy.”

A review on RogerEbert.com said, “Elemental, Disney and Pixar’s latest, feels emblematic of the studio’s struggle to recapture its original magic, making a mess of its world-building in service of a conventional story that fails the talent of the animators involved.”

Also on Disney Plus September 13 is the documentary Good Chemistry: The Story of Elemental. Disney Plus calls it a “humorous personal journey” for director Sohn, where he traces his parents’ voyage from Korea to New York, explores his dad's former grocery shop in the Bronx, and delves into his choice of a career in animation.

Good Chemistry is directed by Tony Kaplan and produced by Sureena Mann.