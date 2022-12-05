Election, Climate Stories Drove Out-of-Market Viewers to VUit

VUit, a streaming platform that lets users watch television stations in other markets, said that elections and climate stories drove viewership in 2022.

The market most-streamed by VUit uses was Philadelphia as viewers got details on the U.S. Senate race between Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and former TV host Mehmet Oz, a Republican. Fetterman won and so did the stations. During the three months before the elections, profit mostly from ad revenue on VUit increased by 51%. Revenue is split between the platform and the local stations.

Florida stations were highly viewed on VUit as destructive Hurricanes Ian and Nicole blew through the state. WSVN Miami and WSNN Sarasota were among the top 10 stations streamed on VUit during the second half of the year as viewers checked in on friend, relatives and properties.

“While 2023 will be an off-election year, we think political news will still be important to viewers in local elections.“ VUit CEO Jack Perry said. “Hyperlocal events are a huge growth opportunity, as local stations can provide additional content to their viewers than what is available on their airwaves. We see large increases in viewership where big news is unfolding and the long tail of viewership after these events provides unique opportunities for the stations on our platform to engage these viewers. With continued churn in the SVOD space, VUit provides local broadcasters and content creators with brand-safe opportunities for viewers that they cannot get elsewhere.”

Launched by Syncbak, VUit carries 250 stations covering 78% of the markets in the U.S. Participating station groups include Gray Television, which is an investor in VUit, and Hearst Television, Cox Media Group, Citadel Communication, Morris Network and News Press Gazette.

The single most-watched station on VUit in 2022 was KTSF San Francisco. The station, which airs Asian-language programming, was also the top station on VUit in 2021. Viewers tuned into KTSF from markets including Sacramento, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Seattle-Tacoma, San Diego, Monterey-Salinas and Portland, Oregon.

The other most watched stations on VUit in 2022 were WFMZ Allentown, Pa.; WWTV Cadillac, Michigan; WSAZ Huntington, West Virginia; WKYT Lexington, Kentucky; WBRC Birmingham, Alabama; KTUU Anchorage, Alaska; WSNN Sarasota, Fla.; KTVK Phoenix and WVUE New Orleans.

The market receiving the most out-of-market viewing for political coverage from October 15 to November 15 were: Philadelphia; Madison, Wisconsin; Tampa-St. Petersburg; Orlando, Florida; Phoenix; Atlanta; Tallahassee; Las Vegas; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Green Bay, Wisconsin. ■