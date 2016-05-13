Elbert Tucker Takes News Director Job at WKRN Nashville

Elbert Tucker, the news director at Media General’s WISH Indianapolis, is moving to Nashville, Tenn., where he’ll head the news operation at the group’s ABC affiliate, WKRN.

The Tennessee native has been at WISH, a CW affiliate, for just a year, having taken that job after working as news director of WBNS Columbus, Ohio.

Tucker will be replacing Matthew Zelkind, who has filed breach of contract and defamation lawsuits in response to his March firing. In the latter, he seeks a total of $12.7 million in damages from Media General and others including NewsBlues writer Mike James for making “false and defamatory” statements.

Zelkind is disputing posts on the website saying he was axed for "abusive management practices” and was being investigated for reportedly showing pornography to station employees.