Ex-WKRN News Director Sues Website, Media General

The former news director of WKRN Nashville, Tenn. is taking on the TV website NewsBlues, as well as station owner Media General, in a defamation lawsuit that stems from his March firing.

In his lawsuit, Matthew Zelkind claims that posts written about his ouster by NewsBlues' Mike James are “false and defamatory." He is seeking a total of $12.7 million in damages as a result, according to the Nashville Post.

The posts Zelkind is disputing said he was axed for "abusive management practices” and was being investigated for reportedly showing pornography to station employees, the Post writes.

The lawsuit also targets a John and Jane Doe, believed to be station employees who leaked information about Zelkind’s behavior, as well as Young Broadcasting, which merged with Media General. Zelkind has also filed a breach of contract suit against Media General and Young.