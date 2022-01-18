El Rey Network Launched as Linear Channel and VOD on Xumo

El Rey Network, revived by Cinedigm , has been launched on Comcast’s Xumo as both a free ad-supported linear channel and as a video-on-demand service.

The channel joins Xumo’s lineup of more than 200 channels, including an increasing amount of programming aimed at Hispanic viewers.

El Rey was launched in 2013 by director Robert Rodriguez, who continues to curate the channel’s programming and appears on the series The Director’s Chair. It was shut down in January 2021 as a cable network after financial partner Univision pulled out of the channel.

“Robert Rodriguez, whose name is synonymous with creativity and innovation, has inspired a whole generation of filmmakers,” said Jennifer Soltesz, VP, business development and strategy at Cinedigm. “More than ever, representation matters, and, with this channel, Rodriguez has given a platform for Latinos to tell their stories and define themselves. Xumo allows the El Rey Network to reach a massive new audience and, through this curated vision, will allow the channel to generate substantial advertising revenue among a key demographic in the growing AVOD and FAST space.” ■