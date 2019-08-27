Either Netflix, Amazon or Hulu SVOD in 74% of U.S. Households

Nearly three fourths of American homes, 74%, subscribe to at least one of the major SVOD services, Netflix, Amazon Prime or Hulu, up from just 64% in 2017 and 52% in 2015.

The findings are part of Leichtman Research Group’s Emerging Video Services 2019, which surveyed 1,116 heads of households across the U.S. The numbers aren’t shocking — research reports illustrating increased OTT consumption have filled media news websites like this one on slow news weeks ... like this one. But LRG has been tracking this sector with scientific process for as long anyone. And it's interesting to look at the market now, right before Disney+ changes it rather dramatically.

Also notable: 69% of U.S. homes use more than one major SVOD service, up from 51% in 2017 and 38% in 2015. Frequency of usage is up only slightly: 33% of those surveyed said they stream their SVOD service every day, compared to 29% in 2017.

For Netflix users, 27% said they shared their subscriptions with someone outside the home, vs 19% for Hulu and 10% for Amazon Prime.