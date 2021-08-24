Eight Stations in Kansas City Market Launch NextGen TV

Eight TV stations in Kansas City on Tuesday started broadcasting using NextGen TV, the new digital broadcast format.

The stations are owned by Hearst TV, Meredith, the E.W. Scripps Co., Nexstar Media and Kansas City PBS.

NextGen TV, using the ATSC 3.0 broadcast standard delivers a better picture and better sound to viewers. It can be received by mobile receivers and can deliver internet content that can enhance sports and other live events. Broadcasters can also use ATSC 3.0 to deliver other digital signals.

NextGen TV service is already on the air in more than 30 cities across the country.

The Kansas City follows a decade of development and months of planning and preparation by the local stations. KMCI-TV, owned by The E.W. Scripps Company, and KSMO-TV, owned by the Meredith Corporation, have converted to ATSC 3.0 transmissions. The two stations will broadcast their own programming in NextGen TV format, as well as the programming of the other participating stations. All of the programming of all participating stations will continue to be available in the existing ATSC 1.0 format, which can be received on all modern television sets.

BitPath, which is developing new data broadcasting services, led the planning process and coordinated efforts across the eight television stations.

Antenna viewers without NextGen TV sets can rescan their TV sets to ensure uninterrupted service. Rescan instructions are available at: fcc.gov/rescan. Cable and satellite subscribers do not need to take any action.