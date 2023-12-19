EDO is Measuring CTV Ad Outcomes On Fubo

EDO said it is measuring the engagement and outcomes of connected television advertising on Fubo.

The data from EDO will help Fubo prove the effectiveness of commercials on its platform compared to traditional TV and other streaming services.

“One of the strengths of CTV is its data-driven nature and the ability to measure ad campaigns more deliberately and accurately than on traditional linear TV,” said Dina Roman, senior VP, global ad sales at Fubo. “Brands and agencies today are seeking clear insights into the outcomes of their advertising campaigns and that is why we are tapping measurement partners like EDO to reinforce the value of Fubo’s premium content and audience.”

EDO said it has already found consumers are 16% more likely to engage with ads seen on Fubo than with ads on linear TV and competitive streaming platforms.

Sports fans are 29% more likely to engage with ads on sports networks carried by Fubo than ads during live sports on the average linear network.

EDO also has data broken down by demographic. For example, men 25-54 were 35% more likely to engage with ads on Fubo compared with other streamers or linear TV.

“Modern marketers know that investing in campaigns on Fubo means advertising to a highly engaged audience,” said EDO CEO Kevin Krim. “By combining Fubo’s streaming expertise with EDO’s robust experience measuring live sports and entertainment events across linear and streaming TV, we’re empowering advertisers to go beyond basic reach metrics and begin measuring the outcomes-based, proof-of-performance insights that determine whether a brand achieves its most important business goals.”