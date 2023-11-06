Fubo Names Dina Roman Global Ad Sales Chief

Fubo said it named Dina Roman as senior VP, global advertising sales.

Roman had been senior VP at Simulmedia. She reports to David Gandler, co-founder and CEO of Fubo.

Lynette Picconi-Kaylor, who was named senior VP, head of North American sales for Fubo last year, has left the company.

Fubo said that with the appointment or Roman, the company was making a strategic shift toward direct and programmatic guaranteed transactions.

The company also credited Roman with contributing to the 34% increase in North American ad sales reported by the company for the third quarter.

Roman had been consulting with Fubo since the spring, the company said.

"I am thrilled Dina Roman, who I have known and worked with for many years, has joined the company to lead our global sales team," said Gandler. "Dina and her team are off to a strong start as evidenced by Fubo's strong third quarter which delivered double digit growth. We believe the appeal of Fubo's compelling value proposition - aggregated content delivered through a personalized streaming experience - is more valuable than ever for marketers who want to reach engaged sports-first audiences."

Before Simulmedia, Roman was with Sharethrough, Adapt.tv and Brightcove.

“CTV remains one of the fastest-growing media platforms in terms of advertising investment due to its premium nature and purpose-driven, highly engaged and attentive audience,” said Roman. “As advertisers demand more transparency into their investments, Fubo is well-positioned to transact directly with brands and their agencies to reach our coveted sports-first audience. I’m delighted to lead Fubo’s incredibly talented ad sales organization through this pivotal industry shift.”