'Edgemont'Renewed for Fourth Season
PPI
Releasing, LLC announced Wednesday that the syndicated teen drama, Edgemont
has been renewed for a fourth season, with clearance in over 75% of U.S. households.
The half-hour
educational/informational teen drama stars Grace Park, Kristen Kreuk, Jessica
Lucas and Dominic Zamprogna. The series focuses on the everyday lives of teens
in the fictional town of Edgemont. Edgemont is
produced by Omni Film Productions Ltd. The series originally ran from 2001-2005 on the Candian public broadcaster, CBC.
"Edgemont
is an exceptional program that is designed not only to entertain but to inform
and educate
young viewers," says PPI principal, Ritch Colbert. "The success of this show is
a testament
to the quality of the production and the relevance of the subject matter to
today's audience."
The series'
educational/information qualifications allows for the broadcasters who carry
the show meet E/I requirements.
