'Edgemont'Renewed for Fourth Season

PPI

Releasing, LLC announced Wednesday that the syndicated teen drama, Edgemont

has been renewed for a fourth season, with clearance in over 75% of U.S. households.

The half-hour

educational/informational teen drama stars Grace Park, Kristen Kreuk, Jessica

Lucas and Dominic Zamprogna. The series focuses on the everyday lives of teens

in the fictional town of Edgemont. Edgemont is

produced by Omni Film Productions Ltd. The series originally ran from 2001-2005 on the Candian public broadcaster, CBC.

"Edgemont

is an exceptional program that is designed not only to entertain but to inform

and educate

young viewers," says PPI principal, Ritch Colbert. "The success of this show is

a testament

to the quality of the production and the relevance of the subject matter to

today's audience."

The series'

educational/information qualifications allows for the broadcasters who carry

the show meet E/I requirements.