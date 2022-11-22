Edgardo Sanabria Mariani Named News Director at KASA Albuquerque

Edgardo Sanabria Mariani has been named news director of KASA Albuquerque. Known as Telemundo Nuevo Mexico, the station is part of NBCUniversal Local. Mariani has been assistant news director since January.

"Edgardo is an experienced news leader with a unique vision of the current media landscape and a keen sense for innovation,” said Tony Canales, KASA president and general manager. “His vast experience in news and production will help to strengthen our position as a leading source for news and information for the Hispanic community we serve."

Sanabria Mariani previously worked as a producer at KTLM McAllen (Texas), an executive producer at KSTS San Jose and assistant news director at KTDO El Paso. All three are Telemundo stations owned by NBCUniversal.

NBCUniversal acquired KASA in October 2021. Local news launched at the station that same month.

Prior to working in television, Sanabria Mariani worked in communications and public relations in his native Puerto Rico. ■