Canales Named KTMD Houston GM

Antonio Canales has been named president and general manager of Telemundo-owned KTMD Houston. He replaces Roel Medina and started July 16.

Canales joins from Azteca America, where he was vice president and general manager at KYAZ Houston.

"Tony's leadership skills, extensive operational and advertising experience, as well as his deep knowledge and understanding of the U.S. Hispanic audience, will be a tremendous asset to achieve KTMD's business goals and to better serve our community in Houston," said Manuel Abud, president of Telemundo Station Group. "We want to thank Roel for his dedication and hard work and wish him the best in his future endeavors."