Earth, Wind & Fire, Keith Urban, Jelly Roll to Perform in ‘The Voice’ Season Finale
Dan + Shay, judges on season 25, will play as well
The Voice has shared its performers for the season 24 finale, which happens December 19. Earth, Wind & Fire, Keith Urban, AJR, Jelly Roll, Tyla and Dan + Shay will take the stage.
Dan + Shay will perform their song “Bigger Houses.” The pair will be coaches on the show next season, the first-ever coaching duo in Voice history.
The season finale airs live and goes from 9 to 11 ET/PT. Live shows also happen December 12 and December 18.
Bryce Leatherwood, who won season 22, will perform Monday, December 18.
Coaches Niall Horan, John Legend, Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani will perform duets with their final artists in the season closer. They will also team up for “Let It Snow.”
The top 12 artists from the current season will take part in a special group performance as well.
Season 25 begins February 26 on NBC.
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.