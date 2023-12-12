Earth, Wind & Fire, Keith Urban, Jelly Roll to Perform in ‘The Voice’ Season Finale

The Voice has shared its performers for the season 24 finale, which happens December 19. Earth, Wind & Fire, Keith Urban, AJR, Jelly Roll, Tyla and Dan + Shay will take the stage.

Dan + Shay will perform their song “Bigger Houses.” The pair will be coaches on the show next season, the first-ever coaching duo in Voice history.

The season finale airs live and goes from 9 to 11 ET/PT. Live shows also happen December 12 and December 18.

Bryce Leatherwood, who won season 22, will perform Monday, December 18.

Coaches Niall Horan, John Legend, Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani will perform duets with their final artists in the season closer. They will also team up for “Let It Snow.”

The top 12 artists from the current season will take part in a special group performance as well.

Season 25 begins February 26 on NBC.