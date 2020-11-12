E! Renews 'Bradshaw Bunch,' 'Botched,' 'True Hollywood'

'The Bradshaw Bunch' was E!'s highest rated new series

NBCUniversal's E! Network said it renewed three series: The Bradshaw Bunch, Botched and E! True Hollywood Stories.

New seasons of the renewed shows are expected to air in 2021.

E! also said that Celebrity Game Face, hosted and executive produced by Kevin Hart, will return with new episodes on Dec. 1. Contestants in upcoming episodes include: Mario Lopez & Courtney Lopez, Anthony Anderson & Doris Bowman, Taran Killam & Ronnie Kimble, Adrienne Bailon & Israel Houghton and Justin Long & Christian Long.

The Bradshaw Bunch, featuring the four-time Super Bowl winning quarterback and Fox Sports announcer Terry Bradshaw, and his family, was E!’s most watched new series, averaging 1.2 million total viewers.

The Bradshaw Bunch is produced by Shed Media with Lisa Shannon, Dan Peirson, Jason Ehrlich, James Davis and Terry Bradshaw serving as executive producers.

Botched, entering season seven, is an Evolution Media production with Douglas Ross, Alex Baskin, Tina Gazzerro Clapp, Matt Westmore, and Sarah Kane serving as executive producers, along with Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif.

E! True Hollywood Story, returning for a second season, is a production of Industrial Media’s The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC) with IPC’s Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman serving as executive producers. Elisa Rothstein also serves as showrunner and executive producer.

Celebrity Game Face is produced by Critical Content and HartBeat Productions with Kevin Hart, Jenny Daly, Tom Forman, Jon Beyer, Bryan Smiley, Mike Stein, Michael Canter and Jeff Krask serving as executive producers.