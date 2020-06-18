E! Greenlights Kevin Hart’s ‘Celebrity Game Face’

E! said it greenlit a special that will be hosted and executive produced by Kevin Hart that stars celebrity couples.

Celebrity Game Face will premiere on July 6 with Hart and his wife, Eniko, Terry and Rebecca Crews, Sarah Hyland and her fiance Wells Adams and Joel and Sarah McHale.

For McHale, the special will mark his first appearance on E! since he hosted Talk Soup.

While playing the game, the couple take on a series of ridiculous physical challenges, such as performing teen dance moves, feeding each other messy food, translating what their partners are saying with their mouths full and running through their home to find stray items that help them solve a riddle.

The winner gets the Hart of a Champion Trophy—a gold-plated statue of Kevin Hart as a baby—and all of the couples earn money for a charity of their choosing.

Celebrity Game Face is produced by Critical Content and HartBeat Productions. Kevin Hart, Jenny Daly, Tom Forman, Jon Beyer, Bryan Smiley, Mike Stein and Michael Carter are executive producers.

Hart is represented by 3 Arts, UTA & Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham.