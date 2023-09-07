Dynata To Use Comcast Data To Gauge Campaign Performance

Comcast Advertising said it has licensed its data to Dynata, a first-party data company.

Comcast data will be incorporated into Dynata’s advertising solutions product suite, enabling marketers to combine viewer data with Dynata’s real-time survey data to assess the performance of campaigns across broadcast, cable, streaming and addressable television with a single-source approach.

“We’re very excited to support Dynata in their efforts to enable marketers to better measure the impact of their media investment and understand consumer perceptions, favorability and intent,” Larry Allen, VP and general manager, Addressable Enablement, Comcast Advertising, said. “Our ecosystem is stronger when marketers and media owners have a clear understanding of how cross-media campaigns perform and how their brand messages impact consumers.”

NOTE: Allen will be speaking at the Advanced Advertising Summit on Sept. 11 in New York.

Dynata’s increased coverage across Comcast’s representative footprint enhances the stability and reliability of the inputs used to report campaign efficacy.

The broader reach also helps identify which channels are most appropriate and how to better personalize messaging for the highest engagement and long-term impact.

“Partnering with Comcast in order to enhance our advertising solutions product suite is a strategic investment in our commitment to deliver innovative products that help our customers make practical marketing decisions through the highest quality and scalable passive television viewership data sets,” Eric Sandberg, managing director of Dynata’s global advertising solutions business, said. “This partnership reflects Dynata’s commitment to delivering customer-centric solutions that enable more accurate insights, smarter strategies and more effective campaigns.”