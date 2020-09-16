Dyer Adds Oversight For Tegna Stations in Carolinas

Tegna said that Richard Dyer, the president and general manager of WUSA-TV, Washington, D.C., has been promoted to corporate senior VP and will additionally oversee WLTX-TV, Columbia, S.C., and WFMY-TV, Greensboro, N.C.

The station group also named Kate Morris president and general manager of KPNX-TV, Phoenix. She succeeds Dean Ditmer, who is no longer at the station.

Kate Morris (Image credit: Tegna)

Dyer joined WUSA in 2017 and the company says he transformed the station, raising rating and increasing revenue share growth while recruiting a talented and diverse team.

“We are proud to see these leaders take on new responsibilities,” said Lynn Beall, executive VP and COO for media operations at Tegna. “Richard is the unique leader who harnesses all his skills and work ethic to hold his team to the same accountability and high standards he holds for himself. He has fostered a culture of inclusiveness and collaboration that has allowed WUSA9 to grow into one of the most innovative media outlets in the region. Richard’s sincere desire to see people grow makes him a fantastic leader, coach and mentor.”

Previously, Rich O’Dell at WLTX reported to Tegna senior VP Larry Delia and Larry Audas at WFMY reported to senior VP Paul Trelstad. They now report to Dyer. Tegna's 63 stations report into six senior VPs who report to Beall.

Morris had been general manager of KTVB-TV, Boise, Idaho, since 2018. She’d been executive news director at the station for seven years. She joined the station in 2006.

“Kate’s exceptional leadership, passion for storytelling, focus on community engagement and previous experience in Phoenix make her the perfect choice for KPNX. With her focus on nurturing talent and creating a ‘one team’ culture of collaboration, she and the team will continue to bring the very best news and information to the Greater Phoenix community. A graduate of Arizona State University and life-long Cardinals fan, Kate and her family are looking forward to returning to the Phoenix area.”