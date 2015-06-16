Duplass Brothers Sign Two-Year Overall Deal With HBO

Jay and Mark Duplass inked a two-year exclusive overall deal with HBO for Duplass Brothers Television, the TV production arm of their Duplass Brothers Production.

As part of the deal, the brothers will develop and produce episodic content for HBO.

“The proven talent and innate creativity of the Duplass brothers are, for us, pure gold,” said HBO president of programming Michael Lombardo. “We are thrilled to have this exclusive opportunity to share their comic genius with the HBO audience.”

The deal continues HBO’s relationship with Jay and Mark Duplass. HBO picked up animated comedy Animalsfrom the brothers in May and renewed comedy Togetherness, in which Mark also stars, for a second season.

“We really share a vision for the new ways TV can be made and have found the perfect partner to do that with, in HBO, especially with the broadening scope of their new HBO NOW service,” said Jay and Mark Duplass.