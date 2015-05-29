HBO Picks Up Animated Comedy ‘Animals’ From Duplass Brothers

HBO has picked up Jay and Mark Duplass’ animated comedy Animals.

HBO has acquired worldwide rights to the first batch of episodes produced and has ordered a second season. The half-hour series is targeted for a 2016 debut. The first two episodes screened this year at Sundance.

The animated series is created by New York-based advertising creatives Phil Matarese and Mike Luciano. Animals is a series of animated shorts revolving around downtrodden creatures living in New York City. The show is executive produced by the Duplass brothers through their Duplass Brothers Television.

“Jay and I have been excited about bringing the principles of indie film to the TV space, and to have our first real experiment land at a place like HBO for two seasons is beyond what we could have imagined,” said Mark Duplass.

The brothers already have comedy Togetherness on the pay cabler (which also stars Mark Duplass), which will return for its second season in 2016.