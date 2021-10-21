‘Dune’ Premieres on HBO Max Oct. 21

Dune, an adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novel, premieres on HBO Max Oct. 21. Denis Villeneuve directed the film.

HBO Max calls the movie “a mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey.”

Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence—a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive.

Dune is also in theaters Oct. 21. HBO Max offers the movie for 31 days. Dune premieres on the platform at 6 p.m. ET.

Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin and Stellan Skarsgard are in the cast.

Villeneuve’s movies include Prisoners, Sicario and Blade Runner 2049.