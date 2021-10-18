What’s Premiering This Week (Oct. 18-Oct. 24)
HBO Max’s ‘Dune’ leads list of new shows
HBO Max’s highly anticipated premiere of sci/fi film Dune highlights a light week of new series and returning shows debuting this week.
Dune, the streaming service’s reimagining of Frank Herbert’s 1965 science fiction novel, debuts Oct. 21 on both HBO Max and in movie theaters. The film is executive produced by Denis Villeneuve and stars Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Issac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Zendaya, Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa.
Another Sci-fi-themed drama, Apple TV Plus’s Invasion, premieres on Oct. 22. The series follows an alien invasion from various locations around the world.
Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of Oct. 4-Oct. 10 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):
Oct. 18 -- Women Is Losers (drama movie) -- HBO Max
Oct. 19 -- The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula (reality) -- Shudder
Oct. 20 -- Four Hours at the Capitol (documentary) -- HBO
Oct. 21 -- The Girl in the Woods (drama) -- Peacock
Oct. 21 -- Introducing, Selma Blair (documentary) -- Discovery Plus
Oct. 21 -- The Next Thing You Eat (reality) -- Hulu
Oct. 21 -- Sex, Love & Goop (reality) -- Netflix
Oct. 22 -- Inside Job (animated comedy) -- Netflix
Oct. 22 -- Locke & Key (reality series) -- Netflix
Oct. 22 -- Maya and the Three (animation) -- Netflix
Oct. 23 -- Danger Force (returning series) -- Nickelodeon
Oct. 24 -- Insecure (returning series) -- HBO
Oct. 24 -- Curb Your Enthusiasm (returning series) -- HBO
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
