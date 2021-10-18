What’s Premiering This Week (Oct. 18-Oct. 24)

HBO Max’s highly anticipated premiere of sci/fi film Dune highlights a light week of new series and returning shows debuting this week.

Dune, the streaming service’s reimagining of Frank Herbert’s 1965 science fiction novel, debuts Oct. 21 on both HBO Max and in movie theaters. The film is executive produced by Denis Villeneuve and stars Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Issac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Zendaya, Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa.

Another Sci-fi-themed drama, Apple TV Plus’s Invasion, premieres on Oct. 22. The series follows an alien invasion from various locations around the world.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of Oct. 4-Oct. 10 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

Oct. 18 -- Women Is Losers (drama movie) -- HBO Max

Oct. 19 -- The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula (reality) -- Shudder

Oct. 20 -- Four Hours at the Capitol (documentary) -- HBO

Oct. 21 -- The Girl in the Woods (drama) -- Peacock

Oct. 21 -- Introducing, Selma Blair (documentary) -- Discovery Plus

Oct. 21 -- The Next Thing You Eat (reality) -- Hulu

Oct. 21 -- Sex, Love & Goop (reality) -- Netflix

Oct. 22 -- Inside Job (animated comedy) -- Netflix

Oct. 22 -- Locke & Key (reality series) -- Netflix

Oct. 22 -- Maya and the Three (animation) -- Netflix

Oct. 23 -- Danger Force (returning series) -- Nickelodeon

Oct. 24 -- Insecure (returning series) -- HBO

Oct. 24 -- Curb Your Enthusiasm (returning series) -- HBO