Duda Named EP of NBCU's 'Steve Harvey'

Alex Duda will executive produce NBCUniversal's new talk show, Steve Harvey, and the show will be produced by Endemol USA at NBC's studios at WMAQ Chicago.

Three-time Emmy winner Duda previously executive produced Warner Bros.' The Tyra Banks Show, and currently is EP on Style's Jerseylicious and Glam Fairy.

"I can't think of a better person to executive produce Steve Harvey than Alex Duda. Alex is an award-winning producer and her wide range of producing expertise combined with her grasp of comedy, makes her so perfect for this show," said David Goldberg, chairman of Endemol, North America, in a statement. "Steve Harvey is a multifaceted comedic performer at the very top of his game and it was imperative that he be matched with someone of his caliber on the other side of the camera."

NBCU will unveil its new state-of-the-art high definition facility in Chicago next fall.

"We are thrilled to host and launch the new Steve Harvey show at NBC Tower," said Larry Wert, president and general manager of WMAQ Chicago, also in a statement. "This production will create new jobs and a destination for studio audiences here in Chicago. As we welcome Steve Harvey, NBC 5 will be unveiling our new best-in-class HD studio facility, which will further Illinois' efforts to bring new film projects to the state."

Steve Harvey is sold to stations in more than 90% of the country to debut next fall.