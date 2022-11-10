‘Drew Barrymore’ Turns to Guest Hosts While Barrymore Has Covid

Drew Barrymore has come down with Covid so the CBS Media Ventures’ talker will be guest-hosted Monday and Tuesday by Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson and Lindsay and Ali Lohan, with help from Barrymore’s co-host Ross Mathews and designer Mikel Welch on the news desk, Barrymore announced Thursday on her Instagram.

Jackson will host on Monday with comedian Ziwe Fumudoh and Saturday Night Live’s Melissa Villasenor in the first half-hour. Villasenor will then join Jackson and Mathews on the news desk in the second half-hour.

The Lohan sisters Lindsay and Ali host on Tuesday, when they will talk about their new Christmas movie Falling for Christmas and help Mathews decorate a gingerbread house for the holidays. Welch will also share tips for setting a Thanksgiving table.

Barrymore is expected to be back by Wednesday when ‘Barefoot Contessa’ Ina Garten joins the program. Later in the week, Barrymore welcomes actress Zosia Mamet, actress Ana Taylor-Joy and sports announcer Joe Buck. And on Friday, Gayle King will appear to present Oprah's Favorite Things ahead of this year's holiday season, while long-time Grey's Anatomy actor Jesse Williams, who was just cast in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, also pays the show a visit.

Drew Barrymore has moved to half-hour episodes this season, with stations mostly double-running the episodes either back-to-back or in different dayparts around the country. As a result of the new cumed rating, Drew Barrymore’s household rating has improved to a 0.8 so far this season, up from an average last season of a 0.5 in households for hour-long episodes. ■