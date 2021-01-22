Dramedy ‘Flack’ Starts on Amazon Prime

Dramedy Flack, about a publicist cleaning up for a messy celeb client, premieres on Amazon Prime Jan. 22. Six-episode season one is available to stream, with season two on Prime later this year.

“Bad Behavior. Great Publicists. Ever wonder what the real story is behind those celebrity gossip columns?” goes the Amazon description of the show. “Flack has all the dirt. Four quick-witted and relentless flackers led by Robyn, played by Academy Award winner Anna Paquin, are tasked to make the best of their celebrity client’s terrible decisions. Will their ability to clean up their client’s lives translate to their own?”

Brad Beale, VP of worldwide content licensing, Amazon Prime Video, called Amazon Prime a natural fit for Flack. “When we first watched Flack, we were very excited about giving this show a second chance, as we believe our customers will gravitate to and appreciate this unique dark comedy,” he told B+C.

Oliver Lansley created Flack, which also airs on the W network in the UK.

Season one aired on Pop TV, which ordered a second season but never aired it as its programming strategy shifted.

“Amazon has this obviously massive reach,” Paquin told B+C. “We have a whole first season a lot of people have not seen, and an entire second season literally ready to go.”

Lydia Wilson and Sophie Okonedo are also in the cast.