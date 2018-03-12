Anna Paquin on Board for Pop Dramedy ‘Flack’

Anna Paquin will star in Flack, a dramedy ordered by Pop that is focused on “the world of high-stakes, celebrity-driven public relations,” according to the network. Paquin’s credits include The Piano, True Blood and X-Men.

Flack is executive produced by Jimmy Mulville and Helen Williams of Hat Trick Productions, and Paquin, Cerise Hallam Larkin, Stephen Moyer and Mark Larkin of CASM Films. The six-episode limited series was created by Oliver Lansley, who will also executive produce.



Flack is directed by Peter Cattaneo.



Heading into production this month in London, Flack stars Paquin as the witty publicity maven, Robyn, who is a complete self-saboteur when it comes to her personal life. Robyn’s work as a crisis PR strategist is unpredictable, as she counsels high-profile personalities in entertainment, fashion and sports.



“Flack is extremely poignant, smartly exploring an age in which for better or worse, news happens in a breath,” said Justin Rosenblatt, executive VP of original programming, Pop. “This series captures the often funny and sometimes damaging results that ensue, with Anna Paquin as the dream lead who brings it all to life.”



Flack is a co-production with UKTV’s entertainment channel, W.



“Oliver Lansley has written six of the best scripts I’ve ever read,” said Paquin. “He walks that fine line between intense character-driven drama and exceptionally intelligent humor. My character, Robyn, exists in a world where there are no moral absolutes and humor is used as a sharply executed defense mechanism to maintain the illusion of perpetual control. I am incredibly excited about tackling the creative complexities of Flack as an actress and for my company CASM’s collaboration with Pop.”



Pop is a joint venture between CBS Corporation and Lionsgate. Its other originals include Schitt’s Creek and Let’s Get Physical.