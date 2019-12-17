Drake Named Senior Director of OTT Revenue at Scripps

The E.W. Scripps company named Maggie Drake senior director of OTT revenue and Sarah Jacobs director of revenue strategy.

Both sales executives report to Missy Evenson, VP of sales for local media at Scripps.

“Sarah and Maggie are energetic leaders who are passionate about the future of broadcast and digital media,” said Evenson. “We are thrilled to have Sarah’s experience on our leadership team as we continue to evolve our revenue strategy. Maggie’s in-depth OTT expertise also will continue driving momentum on the OTT side of the business for Local Media.”

As senior director of OTT revenue, Drake will oversee the OTT revenue strategy for Scripps’ portfolio of 60 television stations in 42 markets, working with sales teams in local markets to build a streamlined OTT offering including Scripps Octane.

Drake will be based in Colorado Springs, Colo. Most recently she was director of digital sales for KOAA in Colorado Springs. Before that she was with Tegna.

In her new post, Jacobs will oversee revenue strategy for a group of Scripps TV stations and will be based in Indianapolis.

Most recently she spent five years as director of sales at WXIN/WTTV in Indianapolis. Before that she was at WKRC in Cincinnati, News Corp. and NBCUniversal.