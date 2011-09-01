Dr.Wendy Walsh Joins 'The Doctors'

Dr. Wendy Walsh

has joined the daytime series The Doctors as its new co-host, it was

announced Thursday.

A psychologist and

author, Dr. Walsh will make her debut on the season four premiere Sept. 12.

"I have always

been an advocate of physical and mental well-being, and I'm beyond thrilled to

join The Doctors. This show provides the perfect platform to not only

disseminate information, but to do so in a way that's fun and entertaining,"

said Dr. Walsh. "Now that the producers have added Jillian and me to the panel,

expect a lot of debate and analysis. It's going to be a great season."

Dr. Walsh is also

a featured guest commentator on many CNN and HLN shows.