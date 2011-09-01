Dr.Wendy Walsh Joins 'The Doctors'
Dr. Wendy Walsh
has joined the daytime series The Doctors as its new co-host, it was
announced Thursday.
A psychologist and
author, Dr. Walsh will make her debut on the season four premiere Sept. 12.
"I have always
been an advocate of physical and mental well-being, and I'm beyond thrilled to
join The Doctors. This show provides the perfect platform to not only
disseminate information, but to do so in a way that's fun and entertaining,"
said Dr. Walsh. "Now that the producers have added Jillian and me to the panel,
expect a lot of debate and analysis. It's going to be a great season."
Dr. Walsh is also
a featured guest commentator on many CNN and HLN shows.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.