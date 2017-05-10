Dr. Phil McGraw to Keynote PromaxBDA 2017 Station Summit

Dr. Phil McGraw will keynote PromaxBDA’s 2017 Station Summit at the Mirage Resort in Las Vegas on Wednesday, June 21.

McGraw hosts CBS Television Distribution’s Dr. Phil, syndication’s top-rated talk show. He also executive produces, along with his son Jay, CTD’s The Doctors and is executive producer and creator of CBS’ Bull, which is based on his early life. Coming this fall, Phil and Jay McGraw along with executive producer Carla Pennington will launch DailyMailTV in syndication.



“We are truly honored to have Dr. Phil McGraw join us on stage as a keynote speaker at Station Summit 2017,” said Steve Kazanjian, president and CEO, PromaxBDA, in a statement. “In addition to sustaining an iconic television show for 15 years, he has built a brand that is recognized and trusted worldwide. We look forward to hearing his keynote address about becoming a positive force of change in your own life and also about what is in store for his new show, DailyMailTV, premiering in the fall.”



Related: Judge Judy's 'iWitness' to Launch on Select Fox Stations in Summer Test



PromaxBDA’s Station Summit is an annual gathering of TV station, network and syndication executives. This year, the conference will run June 19-23, with the PromaxBDA Awards at Station Summit handed out during a luncheon on Thursday, June 23.

