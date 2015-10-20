Dr. Phil McGraw Extends Deal With CTD Through 2020

Dr. Phil McGraw, host and executive producer of CBS Television Distribution’s Dr. Phil, has extended his deal with CTD through 2020, said Armando Nuñez, president and CEO of CBS Global Distribution Group.

“Dr. Phil is the leading voice in daytime television and he’s made his show an important platform to discuss issues our viewers are struggling with every day. He truly is one of a kind,” Nuñez said in a statement. “We’re so thrilled to have Phil as part of the CBS family and look forward to continuing our long, productive and extremely successful relationship with him.”

“All of us in the Dr. Phil family are extremely excited to extend the show through 2020,” McGraw said, also in a statement. “Extending this dynamic partnership with CBS affords us a chance to continue our important work with individuals and families across America and around the world. Personally, I am so proud to continue with the best team in television. Most of my television family, from Carla Pennington the executive producer to the same seven cameramen I had when we started over 13 years ago, are still here making a difference everyday.”

Currently in its 14th season, Dr. Phil is the season-to-date talk show leader, and has been for the past four years. Prior to that, Dr. Phil was second to CTD’s The Oprah Winfrey Show, from which Dr. Phil was spun-off in 2002.

McGraw, along with his son Jay and Pennington, also executive produce CTD’s The Doctors, currently in its eighth season. McGraw also has written eight New York Times best-sellers.

The announcement comes on the same day that Broadcasting & Cable is inducting McGraw into its Hall of Fame at a gala event at the Waldorf Astoria in New York.