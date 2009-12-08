Dr. Phil Foundation Contributes $500,000 To Little Kids Rock

The Dr. Phil Foundation is donating $500,000 to charitable organization Little Kids Rock to help fund its new program "Little Kids Rock Across America," which works to restore, revitalize and enhance music programs in 10 cities across the country.

"Little Kids Rock approached the Dr. Phil Foundation in search of a meaningful way to put music into the lives of children who need it," said Dr. Phil McGraw, host of CBS Television Distribution's Dr. Phil. "With the help of this great organization, the Foundation has created a program designed to expand what they have been doing so effectively, one guitar, one school district and one volunteer teacher at a time."

McGraw made the announcement at a taping on Monday, Dec. 7, that will air on Thursday, Dec. 10. He was joined by Incubus' Mike Einziger, All Time Low's Zachary Merrick and Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith. McGraw's son, Jordan, is a musician and composer and he will act as the Dr. Phil Foundation's ambassador to the organization.

Little Kids Rock Across America will work with kids from kindergarten through 12th grade in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., Tampa and two additional cities to be named by the end of this year.