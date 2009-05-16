Dr. Oz Checks Out of 'Oprah'

Dr. Mehmet Oz and a gloved Oprah Winfrey shared a toast May 12 as “America's Doctor” made his last appearance on Oprah before launching his own show this fall. Sony Pictures Television, which is a partner on the show with Winfrey's Harpo Productions, has now cleared Dr. Oz in the 100 top markets and 99% of the country.

The show, which will be shot on Conan O'Brien's former stage at 30 Rock, has also filled out its producing ranks with the addition of supervising producers Eric Beesemyer (Good Morning America), Michele Wasserman and Jennifer Givner (Rachael Ray), Susan Wagner (20/20) and Matthew Strauss (The View).