Dr. Jennifer Ashton Named Chief Women's Health Contributor on 'Dr. Oz'

The Dr. Oz Show has named Dr. Jennifer Ashton as its first-ever chief women’s health contributor, providing expertise on women’s health and nutrition. Ashton is board-certified in OB-GYN and obesity medicine.

“As we begin season eight, it is our mission to tackle a lot of women's health findings and issues in today' s society. Dr. Ashton 's approachability combined with her credentials will be an asset to our viewers as she is a definitive voice for women's health in the modern age," said the show’s host, Dr. Mehmet Oz, in a statement.

"My medical mission is to help bring attention to the pressing crisis that is women's health literacy. It literally affects every single female from young girls to elderly women and everyone in-between, said Ashton, also in a statement.

Ashton also serves as the chief women’s health correspondent for ABC News and Good Morning America. She will make her debut on Sony Pictures Television's medical talk showin a segment called “The Oz Report on Health in America: The Story of Women 2016.” She’s currently is completing a master’s degree in nutrition at Columbia University, where she attended medical school. She’s also a practicing obstetrician/gynecologist in Englewood, N.J.