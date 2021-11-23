Doug Hill, Longtime Washington Meteorologist, Has Died

Doug Hill, who spent 33 years doing weather forecasts in Washington, D.C., has died. Hill was chief meteorologist at WJLA Washington until his retirement in 2017. He was 71.

The Washington Post called him “a giant in TV weather broadcasting in the Washington region.”

Hill grew up in Baltimore and was a police officer before becoming a meteorologist. He worked at stations in Richmond and Detroit before settling in Washington, DC. Hill worked at WUSA for 16 years before putting in 17 more at WJLA.

WJLA Maryland Bureau Chief Brad Bell said on Twitter, “He was a warm and caring man and exactly the same person in ‘real life’ you saw on TV all those years. I’ve missed him since he retired. This hurts.”

Sinclair owns the station, an ABC affiliate. “He was a mentor second to none, always willing to listen and make suggestions--always with an even and reassuring tone,” said the WJLA website.

Upon his retirement, Hill said he would focus on family and Christian ministry.

Anchor Alison Starling shared her thoughts on Twitter as well. "I am in shock over the loss of this wonderful man. Doug Hill was so many things. He was a talented meteorologist, the best of the best. He was a kind, funny family man deeply rooted in his faith. It was an honor to work with him, and Doug, we miss you so much already," she wrote. ■