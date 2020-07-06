WJLA to Air Race Relations Town Hall

Sinclair's WJLA-TV Washington, D.C., has scheduled its second virtual town hall on race relations.

(Image credit: WJLA)

The hour program will air July 7 at 7 p.m. on WJLA.com and co-owned regional cable news channel WJLA 24/7 News. It will not air on the main channel (WJLA carries the blockbuster syndicated access block of Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy at 7 p.m.-8 p.m.).

“The Racial Divide: Time for Change" will be moderated by WJLA anchors Jonathan Elias and Michelle Marsh and will feature religious leaders and health professionals.

“We feel it's important to keep this conversation ongoing," said WJLA News Director Cheryl Carson. "That's why we're dedicated to providing this series of virtual town halls to drive an authentic and candid exchange of ideas on all of our platforms and hopefully provide positive takeaways."