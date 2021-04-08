Doug Campbell Named Chief Strategy Officer at DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify said it appointed Doug Campbell as chief strategy officer, a new role at the company.

Campbell, most recently chief strategy officer at Telaria, which merged with Rubicon Project to become Magnite.

In his new post, Campbell will be responsible for global strategy and corporate development and report to DoubleVerify CEO Mark Zagorski, who ran Telaria before joining DoubleVerify.

“I’m excited to add Doug to our outstanding senior leadership team,” said Zagorski. "From Magnite to Nielsen, he has demonstrated a track record of success and achievement, and brings exceptional experience and knowledge to the chief strategy officer role. I look forward to Doug’s leadership as we continue to build momentum, expand globally and deliver on our mission to build a stronger, safer and more secure digital advertising ecosystem."

Before Telaria, Campbell was senior VP of global strategy and corporate development at Nielsen. He had been COO of eXelate, which was bought by Nielsen.

“I’m thrilled to join a company as trusted and innovative as DoubleVerify,” said Campbell. “DV has taken the lead in providing sophisticated measurement solutions that power media quality and performance in virtually every media environment – including priority, high growth channels like CTV. I look forward to leveraging my industry experience to help strengthen our leadership position globally and accelerate company growth.”