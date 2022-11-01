‘Don’t Worry Darling’ on HBO Max November 7

Don’t Worry Darling, a film directed by Olivia Wilde, debuts on HBO Max Monday, November 7. Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Gemma Chan, Chris Pine and KiKi Lane are in the cast alongside Wilde.

The movie depicts Alice and Jack, who live in the idyllic community of Victory, the experimental company town housing the men who work for the top-secret Victory Project and their families. Pugh plays Alice and Styles portrays Jack.

“The 1950’s societal optimism espoused by their CEO, Frank—equal parts corporate visionary and motivational life coach—anchors every aspect of daily life in the tight-knit desert utopia,” according to HBO Max. “While the husbands spend every day inside the Victory Project Headquarters, working on the ‘development of progressive materials,’ their wives—including Frank’s elegant partner, Shelley—get to spend their time enjoying the beauty, luxury and debauchery of their community. Life is perfect, with every resident’s needs met by the company.”

But Alice can’t help questioning exactly what they’re doing over at Victory, and why. What is she willing to lose to expose what’s really going on in Victory?

Rated R, the movie came out in theaters in September. Reviews were mostly unfavorable. Prior to its premiere, Wilde battled with Shia LaBeouf, who was initially hired for the role Styles took on, and Pugh seemed to resist promoting Don’t Worry Darling.

New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Pictures produced the movie. ■