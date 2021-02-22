Nick Jonas Lined Up as Host, Musical Guest on ‘SNL’ Feb. 27

Nick Jonas will be host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live Feb. 27. It is Jonas’s first time hosting and second time as solo musical guest on the NBC program.

Jonas, who came to fame as part of the Jonas Brothers, will perform his song “Spaceman,” due out Feb. 25.

He returns as a coach on NBC competition series The Voice, which is on March 1. Jonas is in the movie Chaos Walking, which premieres March 5.

Others who have done double duty as host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live include Harry Styles, Halsey and Justin Timberlake.

Saturday Night Live is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.

Every season of SNL streams on Peacock.