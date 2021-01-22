Dan Levy to Host ‘SNL’ Feb. 6

Dan Levy during the Pop TV segment of the 2020 Winter TCA Press Tour

Dan Levy, co-creator and star of Emmy magnet Schitt’s Creek, will host NBC’s Saturday Night Live Feb. 6. It will be Levy’s first time hosting SNL. Phoebe Bridgers is the musical guest that night.

Schitt’s Creek got nine Emmys in September, with four for Levy.

John Krasinski, who starred in The Office and directed and starred in film A Quiet Place, hosts Jan. 30, with Machine Gun Kelly the musical guest. It will be Krasinski’s first time hosting, and Kelly’s first time on the show as well.

Regina King hosts SNL for the first time Feb. 13. Her TV work includes Southland and American Crime, and she directed new film One Night in Miami. Nathaniel Rateliff is on the musical stage Feb. 13.

Saturday Night Live is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.

