Donald Trump Did Discuss His Medical Records on 'Dr. Oz,' Show Says Post-Taping

Updated: Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2016, 10:30 am PT

Republican presidential nominee Donald J. Trump did in fact reveal some information from his medical records during a taping of The Dr. Oz Show on Wednesday after aides had told reporters that he would not.

"Mr. Trump shared with Dr. Oz the results of his physical examination performed last week by Dr. Harold Bornstein, M.D. of Lenox Hill Hospital, whom has been Mr. Trump’s personal physician for many years," according to a statement released by the show.

Trump is expected to discuss his health, as well as health and medical issues facing the nation, with show host Dr. Mehmet Oz and take questions from the audience, Conway told Fox News. “[I]f he is asked a question about his health or his stamina, I’m sure he’ll be happy to answer it. He’s always happy to answer.”

According to reports, Trump's daughter Ivanka also was on hand to discuss the campaign's new childcare and maternity leave initiative.

For his part, Oz on Tuesday told Fox News Radio’s Kilmeade & Friends “the metaphor for me is, this is a doctor’s office, the studio. So, I’m not going to ask him questions he doesn’t want to have answered.”

Trump will release the results of a recent physical this week, campaign spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders told Politico.

“I think that the campaign itself has been extremely clear that Donald Trump will release his records this week from a physical he took on Friday," Huckabee Sanders told the website. "We're in the middle of the week. It's certainly not over and he still plans to do that. But he is, unlike Hillary Clinton, willing to sit down with a doctor in a public forum and have a very open discussion about his health just as he's done on hundreds of other issues, because he's unafraid to sit down with the press. He does it every single day. And he's going to do it to talk about his health as he continues to do it on the campaign trail."

It’s standard practice for presidential candidates to make their medical records public, but thus far Trump has not done it, although his doctor, Harold Bernstein, has done interviews. In August, Bernstein told the press that he took five minutes to write a note saying that he “could say unequivocally Donald Trump would be the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency.”

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton has released her records, but Trump has repeatedly called her health and stamina into question. On Sunday, Clinton ducked out of a 9/11 ceremony and later revealed that she had been diagnosed with pneumonia. Since then, she has been laying low to recover and Trump has not commented on the incident.