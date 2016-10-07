Donald Trump, Billy Bush Conversation Draws Angry Crowd

Today show cohost Billy Bush was getting blowback on his Facebook page after The Washington Post ran a story featuring a 2005 videotape of Donald Trump in a lewd conversation with Bush, then with Access Hollywood, as they waited to do a segment for the show.

In a statement on the video, the Trump campaign called the comments, about hitting on women and what they would let him do, "locker room banter," and attempted to turn the issue to Clinton, in this case Bill, saying the former President "has said far worse to [Trump] on the golf course."

Comments on Bush's Facebook page were pointing to Bush's role in the conversation, which did not reflect well on him.

"[P]lease don't send out a press release telling us how sorry you are for getting caught [as Trump did]," said one commenter. "Do America a favor and throw Donald under the bus [the conversation with Trump was on a bus] b/c that is what he is going to do to you."

Bush did not say he was sorry if anyone was offended, but simply said he was sorry.

"Obviously I'm embarrassed and ashamed," Bush said in a statement. "It's no excuse, but this happened eleven years ago - I was younger, less mature, and acted foolishly in playing along. I'm very sorry."

The audio's release comes just days before the second presidential debate, in which Trump will face Hillary Clinton in Missouri.