How to Watch the Second Presidential Debate

Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton will head to Missouri on Sunday for the second presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis.

Election watchers can tune into the debate in a number of ways. All major broadcast networks (ABC, CBS, Fox) along with PBS, C-SPAN and cable news nets (Fox News Channel, CNBC, MSNBC, CNN, Fox Business) will air the event, which starts at 6 p.m. ET on Oct. 9. Spanish-language coverage can be found on Telemundo and Univision.

NBC is scheduled to broadcast the Giants at Packers game during the debate.

Related: Next Presidential Debate Will Include Internet Input

Streaming options include network web sites, such as CNN, Fox News, Fox Business Network, Telemundo and Univision, in addition to Hulu, YouTube and Facebook.

Moderated by ABC's Martha Raddatz and CNN's Anderson Cooper, the second debate takes the form of a town hall with half of the questions based on public interest topics and the other half coming from citizen participants. Questions can also be submitted to PresidentialOpenQuestions.com.

Related: Debate Commission—Trump’s Mic Had ‘Issues’

If you missed the first debate - or want a refresher of what happened - you can watch it below via PBS Newshour.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7BGYYaaLrTc[/embed]